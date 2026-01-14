Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Birmingham City have ‘practically closed’ a deal with Girona for midfielder Jhon Solis, who has reached a verbal agreement with the St Andrew’s club.

Blues have been showing that they are highly ambitious about their future and followed up the summer of 2024 spree with fresh spending last summer.

The League One title and a points record followed the investment and Birmingham are looking to put themselves in the promotion mix again in the Championship.

Birmingham brought in the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Demarai Gray, Marvin Ducksch and Phil Neumann as they look to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

However, Chris Davies’ side are currently sitting 14th in the Championship table and poor away form has hurt them, as one former striker pointed them out as one of the worst away sides.

The club hierarchy are still backing Davies in the winter window and Kai Wagner has been brought in from MLS club Philadelphia Union.

But they are far from finished yet, as Blues are looking to bolster their middle of the park with fresh faces, and have been widely linked with Girona star Solis.

Club Years Atletico Nacional 2022-2023 Girona 2023- Jhon Solis’ career history

And now, according to Brazilian journalist Valentin Furlan, the Colombian midfielder has a verbal agreement with the Championship heavyweights.

It has been suggested that Solis’ proposed move to St. Andrew’s is ‘practically closed’ now.

Multiple Brazilian clubs in the shape of Vasco da Gama, Bahia and Sao Paulo were also keen on him, but he is set to stay put in Europe.

In the summer of 2023, he left Colombian side Atletico Nacional for La Liga club Girona, signing a five-year deal with them.

The young midfielder has played in the Champions League with Girona as well, but never managed to establish himself as a starter.

Solis is still very much a bit-part player at the La Liga outfit and Davies will hope that he will make a difference in Blues engine room.

The ex-Colombia youth international is still only 21 and he will look to reach the Premier League with Birmingham by the end of the campaign.