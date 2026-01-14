Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A club are ‘ready to take’ Kostas Tsimikas on loan, while Roma are looking for a replacement for the Liverpool defender.

The Reds signed left-back Milos Kerkez for around £40m from Bournemouth in the summer.

And with club vice-captain Andrew Robertson already amongst the ranks, Tsimikas was deemed surplus to requirements, as the Reds were said to be willing to wait until the end of the summer window to try and push through a sale.

Lille tried to sign Tsimikas before turning their sights elsewhere, while the Greek international himself was said to have favoured a move back to Olympiacos if he did not receive an offer to his liking.

No buyer was forthcoming on Liverpool’s terms and Tsimikas was loaned out to Serie A giants Roma on deadline day.

Tsimikas has found game time hard to come by in Rome, with manager Gian Piero Gasperini not trusting him in the league.

Roma were said to have been evaluating the loans of Tsimikas and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, whose injury issues have followed him to Italy, in December, to assess if there was any possibility of cutting short the deals.

Tsimikas was also said to have made it a priority to remain in one of Europe’s big five leagues, in the event that Roma truncate the deal.

Two unnamed clubs in the Premier League are tracking the situation keenly, with a view to taking Tsimikas if he becomes available.

If Tsimikas’ Roma loan ends, then he ‘already has a club ready to take him’, according to Italian journalist Checco Oddo Casano.

Roma are said to be having a ‘problem’ in identifying the replacement, and are ‘leaning towards something else’ though they like Algerian left-back Jaouen Hadjam of Young Boys.

Incidentally, Wolves were linked with Hadjam in the summer after the sale of Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City.

Liverpool have had a miserable summer of loan departures, with James McConnell looking set for a return after falling out of favour after Johnny Heitinga’s sacking at Ajax.

Owen Beck has returned from Derby County, with his wretched luck with injuries continuing unabated as another season of hopes were cruelly crushed for the left-back.

Harvey Elliott, on loan at Aston Villa with a clause in the deal which will obligate the Villans to take him permanently upon clocking ten appearances in the Premier League, has been frozen out by Unai Emery, with the Spaniard unconvinced of the long-term value of such a deal.

Former Liverpool star David Thompson advised Elliott to go back to Liverpool and to fight for his place, with Elliott’s appearances for Liverpool and Aston Villa rendering him ineligible for a third club.

McConnell though, is in demand and has already drawn interest from Derby County and West Brom even before his return from Ajax.

Liverpool will want to quickly sort out the futures of its players, with Arne Slot already facing issues with the squad at his disposal, as the Reds seek to protect their interests and that of their players in a World Cup year.