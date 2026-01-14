Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Intermediary George Gardi has offered Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush, who is on Aston Villa’s wish list, to Galatasaray, as he feels that he can set up a loan deal for the striker.

The versatile attacker made his name in the Bundesliga, especially in his Eintracht Frankfurt spell, where he scored 37 goals and provided 20 assists in only 67 games.

His performances at the Bundesliga club attracted big interest, and last January, Manchester City put in a huge offer to lure him away from the club, giving him a big pay rise as well.

In the second half of last season, Marmoush scored seven goals and provided two assists in 16 league games, but he was not quite able to nail down a starting spot.

Even though Marmoush can play as a winger, he is primarily a striker, and dislodging Erling Haaland from the starting spot may well be beyond him.

The Egyptian is currently away for the Africa Cup of Nations, but clubs around the world are showing transfer interest in him.

Fellow Premier League club Aston Villa, who have been looking to sign a new attacker, have been widely linked with the former Wolfsburg striker.

Club Wadi Degla Wolfsburg St Pauli Stuttgart Eintracht Frankfurt Manchester City Clubs that Omar Marmoush has played for

Now, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via Fanatik), intermediary Gardi ‘has informed’ Galatasaray he can get Marmoush to them, despite the attacker being ‘wanted by Aston Villa’.

The Italian believes that he can set a loan deal up for the Egyptian, who will make his decision after he returns from his international duty.

The Villans are in need of new attacking faces, as Donyell Malen is heading to Roma due to his desire for regular game time as a number 9.

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Conor Gallagher was wanted by Aston Villa, but he picked north London as his destination.

England striker Ollie Watkins is Unai Emery’s only striker option and the Englishman has only shown glimpses of his brilliance recently, following a dry start to his season.

The Birmingham-based club likely believe that a forward of Marmoush’s quality would be a perfect option to bring in this month, as he will have further competition to deal with at Manchester City given Antoine Semenyo’s recent arrival.

Whether Marmoush wants to make a move away from the Etihad this month remains to be seen, but Gardi thinks he can set up a Galatasaray deal.