Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has described West Brom’s appointment of Eric Ramsay as a gamble, saying it is risky to back another young manager after Ryan Mason’s tenure failed to deliver.

In the summer, Mason was appointed head coach at The Hawthorns on a three-year contract, despite having held no senior managerial jobs.

On 6th January, following a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City that marked the Baggies’ tenth consecutive away loss, a run that drew sharp criticism from a former Championship striker, Mason was sacked after just seven months in charge.

Amid speculation linking Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala with the Baggies, whose style Clarke suggested fans might not have fully embraced, the club hierarchy instead appointed former Manchester United first-team coach Ramsay, making him West Brom’s third permanent manager in the past 12 months.

Ramsay has arrived at West Brom from MLS side Minnesota United, where he spent two seasons steering the team to the playoff semi-finals in consecutive campaigns.

The Welshman has gained extensive experience, serving as Rob Page’s assistant with the Wales national team in 2023 and working under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag during his time with the Red Devils.

Clarke weighed in on West Brom’s move to hand the 34-year-old the reins, highlighting the gamble of bringing in another young manager following the shortcomings of the previous appointment.

Club Years Minnesota United 2024-2026 West Brom 2026- Eric Ramsay’s managerial career

He described Ramsay as a highly ambitious and studious professional who has gained experience at several clubs early in his managerial career.

The 51-year-old acknowledged Ramsay’s capabilities, but admitted he has not seen much of his style at Minnesota.

Clarke said on What The EFL (17:43): “When you’ve gone for a young manager and it didn’t work, to go for another young manager, it feels slightly risky.

“I interviewed him shortly after, I think he left Manchester United; he was part of that sort of coaching group in the background.

“Very studious guy, a real climber.

“He has worked for so many clubs already in his sort of fledgling career.

“Clearly, he is very good at what he does, but he has got that ambition and he has worked his way toward this point.

“Let’s see. I didn’t see much of him at Minnesota, so I don’t really know what sort of style [he has].”

Clarke further commented on Ramsay’s background and coaching approach, describing him as a modern coach who has progressed through the academy system and steadily advanced in his career.

While acknowledging his credentials, the former midfielder indicated that he might not have been his first choice for the West Brom job.

“He is a typical modern coach who has come through the academy system and worked his way up, so good luck to him.

“But yes, I don’t know if that would have been my first pick if I was West Brom.”

With the Baggies sitting 18th in the Championship, a mere seven points clear of the relegation zone, Ramsay faces an urgent task to reverse their fortunes and start collecting crucial points.

The Welsh tactician takes charge for the first time on Friday night at the Hawthorns, aiming to make an immediate impact on his debut, as he faces second-placed Middlesbrough, a side wobbling with just one win in their last five league outings and fresh off an FA Cup defeat to Fulham.