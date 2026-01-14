Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Wolves star Joao Gomes is an option for Atletico Madrid this month, as Los Rojiblancos are prioritising a new central midfielder after Conor Gallagher’s departure.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has been on the Old Gold’s books since the summer of 2023, when he joined them from Flamengo.

The Premier League outfit faced competition from Ligue 1 giants Lyon for his signature, but were able to see off the competition.

When the Brazilian arrived at Molineux, there was a lot of excitement regarding him, and one club legend claimed that he would become a top player in the future.

Gomes has been one of the standout players at Wolves since his arrival and he has racked up 113 appearances for them.

His ten senior caps for the Brazilian national team show his quality as a player and is a key cog under Rob Edwards.

The Welsh boss has the tough job of keeping spirits high at Molineux despite Wolves being all but certain to be relegated this season.

Club Years Flamengo 2020-2023 Wolves 2023- Joao Gomes’ career history

A host of their star men could well move on and the vultures are already circling the Wolves carcass; Turkish side Besiktas are working on deals for defender Emmanuel Agbadou and attacker Jhon Arias.

Wolves midfield general Gomes has significant interest this month and now Atletico Madrid have joined the mix.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Atletico Madrid are now looking to sign a midfielder and Gomes ‘is on the list’ of candidates.

England midfielder Conor Gallagher has joined Tottenham Hotspur and Los Rojiblancos have made a midfielder their priority now.

Fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace have also added Gomes to their wish list; Napoli and Manchester United also want the Brazilian.

Edwards will not want to lose one of his team’s leaders, as he battles to keep the faint hope of survival alive.

However, the Old Gold will have a tough time keeping hold of Gomes if Diego Simeone’s side come calling in the coming days or weeks.