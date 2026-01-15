Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa have been joined in the race for Tammy Abraham by another unnamed Premier League club, amid Villa remaining in talks with Besiktas.

A product of Chelsea‘s youth academy, Abraham is currently out on loan at Turkish club Besiktas from Roma.

He has scored 12 goals in 24 appearances for the Black Eagles and has also helped set up three more for his team-mates.

Abraham’s stock remains high in England and Aston Villa, who want to bring in a new attacker given Donyell Malen’s switch to Roma, are keen to land him.

The Villans had Abraham on loan for the 2018/19 season when they were still in the Championship.

He played 40 matches for them then, scoring 26 goals and helping them clinch promotion to the Premier League.

His services are being sought yet again at Villa Park in this month’s transfer window, though he is not the only option on the table.

Villa are keen on Manchester City‘s Omar Marmoush as a possible signing, though he has been offered to Galatasaray.

Club Chelsea Bristol City Swansea City Aston Villa Roma AC Milan Besiktas Clubs Tammy Abraham has played for

Aston Villa are now facing competition for Abraham as, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, ‘another team from England’ have just joined the race for the striker.

It is unclear what the identity of the other English team now rivalling Aston Villa for the striker is, along with whether they would be a more attractive destination for Abraham.

Besiktas signed Abraham last summer on a loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy set at €13m.

Roma are prepared to play ball with Besiktas offloading Abraham, but the deal will need to make sense for all parties.

Aston Villa attempted to get their hands on Abraham in June 2024, but a move eventually did not take place.

A transfer deadline day move to West Ham also looked on the cards but even that failed to materialise and Abraham continued his time away from English football.

It now remains to be seen if he can seal a return to the Premier League, which could help his England ambitions.