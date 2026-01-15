Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City are ‘hoping to sign’ midfielder Jhon Solis from Girona ‘before the end of the week’, according to journalist Gregg Evans.

Blues are stepping up their work in this month’s transfer window as they try to hand Chris Davies the tools to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The club are making moves to land striker August Priske from Swedish side Djurgardens and are in the driving seat to beat competition to his signature.

They have also been working on the capture of midfielder Solis from Spanish side Girona and the deal was considered only recently to be ‘practically closed’.

Now Blues are pressing the accelerator to get Solis in through the door and they are hoping they can do so ‘before the end of the week’.

He is due to be put through his medical paces by Birmingham on Friday and it is unclear how quickly Blues will be able to register him.

Birmingham are due to travel to Wales to face Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday, followed by a midweek trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Club Years Atletico Nacional 2022-2023 Girona 2023- Jhon Solis’ career history

It remains to be seen if Solis can be in the mix to feature for Birmingham in either of those two encounters.

Blues boss Davies may also have to battle away interest in some of his players this month, with defender Phil Neumann now being considered as a target by an Italian side.

Attacker Kyogo Furuhashi has been chased by Celtic, but Davies has been clear he expects to see the Japanese stay put and fight to turn around his season at Blues.

With Birmingham well off where they were expected to be in the Championship this season, the onus will be on Davies to get them firing over the second half of the campaign.

He has insisted that the first half of the season has shown Birmingham that there is nothing they should be concerned about in the Championship.

Davies will be looking for Solis to quickly hit the ground running in the Championship when he does put pen to paper on a deal at St Andrew’s.