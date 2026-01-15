Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Birmingham City are close to reaching an agreement with Djurgardens for striker August Priske, who is ready to make a move to Blues this month.

The club hierarchy have shown that they are not afraid to invest to see Blues reach the top and be in the Premier League.

Last season, they bought the likes of Jay Stansfield, Tomoki Iwata, and Paik Seung-ho, which saw them gather up a massive points tally of 111 points in League One.

In the summer window, Chris Davies was heavily backed again, but Birmingham City currently sit 14th in the league table, seven points below the top six, with their away form in the Championship a big issue.

They have already brought in Philadelphia Union full-back Kai Wagner this month to bolster their backline.

And Birmingham have ‘practically closed’ a deal for Girona star Jhon Solis, as they look to solidify their engine room with a quality addition.

They are not finished with their winter business, though, as Blues are working to sign a new striker, even though they have the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Marvin Ducksh and Stansfield as forward options.

Club Years Midtjylland 2021-2024 PSV Eindhoven (loan) 2021-2023 FC Eindhoven (loan) 2023-2024 Djurgardens 2024- August Priske’s career history

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Blues and Djurgardens are closing in on finding an agreement for 21-year-old striker Priske.

Lille and Besiktas are also keen on the young Dane, but Birmingham City are currently in the ‘driver’s seat’ to sign the forward.

The striker himself is ‘largely’ agreed on personal terms to move to England in this window to join the Birmingham-based Championship outfit.

Back in the summer window, Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg were also interested, but he is now most likely to head towards England.

Djurgardens signed the Denmark Under-21 from Midtjylland back in the summer of 2024 and he had a fantastic year in the Allsvenskan.

Priske scored 23 goals and provided three assists in Sweden’s top-flight last season and is zeroing in on a move to Birmingham.

It is not clear yet how much Blues are paying for the 21-year-old, who Birmingham City will be looking to bring in as soon as possible.