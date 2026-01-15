Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Celtic want to understand Callum Wilson’s appetite to head to Celtic Park this month, but could well face competition from Saudi Arabia for the experienced striker, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

With Martin O’Neill back in charge at Celtic and the disastrous reign of Wilfried Nancy now at an end, the Bhoys are shaping up to try to retain their Scottish Premiership title.

O’Neill feels more firepower is needed and Celtic did make a move to try to bring back Kyogo Furuhashi from Birmingham City, however Blues boss Chris Davies has indicated he expects to see the striker stay put and fight to get his season back on track at St Andrew’s.

Now, still searching south of the border, Celtic have made an approach for West Ham United‘s out-of-favour striker Wilson.

Wilson has struggled to win favour with West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo and, with the arrivals of Taty Castellanos and Pablo this month, the writing is on the wall for the former Newcastle United hitman.

It has been suggested Wilson could agree to a contract termination at West Ham this month and Celtic want ‘to understand his appetite to join and wage expectations’.

Moving to Celtic could well appeal to Wilson, however if finances become a major driver for the striker then the Bhoys could be muscled out.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

He has in the past drawn interest from Saudi Arabia and it has been suggested that Al-Shabab may make a fresh approach if they feel Wilson is willing to join.

Wilson being left out the team at West Ham on a regular basis is something which has shocked one Hammers legend.

And Sam Allardyce suggested in September that if West Ham could keep Wilson fit then he would be an absolute guarantee of goals in the Premier League.

Nuno though has had a fit Wilson to call upon and has taken a different view.

Celtic would have the same desire, to keep Wilson fit, given he has been injury prone in recent years, if he does make the switch to Scotland.

If Wilson terminates his contract at West Ham then he would be free to move as a free agent and could join an interested club even after the transfer window closes in early February.

Celtic have been outscored by Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this season, with the Jambos netting 42 times, while the Bhoys have found the back of the net on just 39 occasions.