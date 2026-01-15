Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Striker Lyndon Dykes has joined Charlton Athletic on a deal until the end of the season after ending his contract at Birmingham City.

Blues have struggled to capitalise consistently on chances created in matches and have been expected to add to their forward options this month.

Boss Chris Davies hinted in late December that signing an attacker was firmly on the agenda and Birmingham are swinging into action.

It has now emerged that Birmingham are in the driving seat to bring in Djurgardens attacker August Priske and have largely agreed personal terms with him.

Lille and Besiktas have been battling Birmingham for the signature of the 21-year-old and Blues winning the race against top flight competition would be a feather in their cap.

The arrival of another attacker would mean less opportunities for Dykes though and the experienced hitman is moving on.

He has agreed to end his deal at St Andrew’s to facilitate a move to Charlton Athletic on a contract until the end of the campaign.

Dykes told Charlton’s official site: “I’m super pleased and I can’t wait to get going. It’s going to be really exciting for myself and my family, and I think there’s going to be good times to come.”

Club Goals QPR 37 Queen of the South 23 Livingston 14 Birmingham City 7 Lyndon Dykes’ goals per club so far

Addicks boss Nathan Jones wants reinforcements and there has been an alarming slide in his side’s form of late.

Charlton have the second worst form in the Championship taken over the last 12 games, with just two wins, three draws and seven losses.

Scoring goals has also been an issue, with just ten scored in those 12 league games, and Jones will be looking to Dykes to make an impact.

Dykes has struggled for regular starts at Birmingham this season, but has still clocked 21 league outings, with a return of two goals.

It was a similar story for the 30-year-old in League One last term, while he then saw the second half of the campaign interrupted by a calf injury.

Dykes has talked up just how electric St Andrew’s can be when it is packed with Blues supporters, but he has now played his last game in a Birmingham shirt at the ground.

Charlton are due to play host to Birmingham at the Valley in March and that could see Dykes face his former club, fitness permitting.