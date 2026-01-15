Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Juventus are keen on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, but a move this month to the Bianconeri could only be on the basis of a loan.

The France hitman has become one of the top strikers in the Premier League over the last two campaigns at Palace, being revitalised by Oliver Glasner.

Before last year’s winter transfer window, the Eagles triggered the clause in his deal to extend his stay until the summer of 2027.

Since his move to Selhurst Park four years ago from Mainz, he has been constantly linked with a potential departure from the London club.

Mateta has scored ten goals in the ongoing campaign and has been linked with a potential move to the Turkish top-flight, as Fenerbahce are admirers of what he can do.

In December, one Leeds United star hailed the Frenchman for his impressive physicality, describing him as a big and strong striker.

Serie A giants Juventus are looking for a new striker and have been widely linked with the Crystal Palace forward in recent weeks.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Old Lady’s interest in Mateta is real, but they can only offer a loan deal for the striker in this month’s window.

However, the deal is unlikely to go through, as Crystal Palace are not expected to facilitate a loan move in the middle of the season.

It has been suggested that the Eagles could accept an offer of around €25m to €30m next summer for their French attacker, given his contractual situation.

Now is not the first time that Juventus have shown interest in the Crystal Palace hitman, who was targeted by the Old Lady two years ago.

Last summer, he was popped up on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and the north Londoners made a deadline day enquiry for the 28-year-old forward.

Mateta’s impressive performances at Selhurst Park have not gone unnoticed and he has earned three senior appearances for the France national team.