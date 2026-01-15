Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Fiorentina and Leeds United are working to solve an issue over Jack Harrison’s salary in order that the winger can complete a loan switch to La Viola.

After his two-year spell on loan at Everton, the former Manchester City star joined his parent team, Leeds, back at the start of the campaign.

Daniel Farke brought him from the bench on a regular basis in the beginning, but he has fallen out of favour, with Noah Okafor especially making a huge impact that quickly left Leeds delighted.

He did start Leeds’ FA Cup tie against Derby County at the weekend, as the Whites won the game 3-1 at Pride Park.

Harrison was rated highly when he joined the Yorkshire club, following his lengthy spell, and one former White hailed him for his brilliant work ethic.

Now, though, he is not part of Farke’s plans and is looking to be on his way out of Leeds in the coming days.

Fiorentina have been working to sign the 29-year-old and the Whites and La Viola have an agreement to loan Harrison.

Player On loan from Marco Brescianini Atalanta Hans Nicolussi Caviglia Venezia Mattia Viti Nice Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Fiorentina’s current loanees

He had other interest from abroad as well, as La Liga club Valencia also wanted him, but they did not make progress on a deal.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Leeds and Fiorentina are looking to sort out Harrison’s salary.

The Stoke-born attacker earns a hefty salary in England, which the Serie A strugglers likely do not want to shoulder in its entirety.

La Viola have an agreement with the Premier League club to take Harrison on loan and will have an option to buy him at the end of the campaign.

Fiorentina have also signed Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to bolster their attack, and are keen on strengthening it further with the addition of Harrison.

Now Fiorentina must strike an agreement on Harrison’s salary with Leeds to progress the loan.