Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace star Jefferson Lerma has started to draw interest yet again from multiple Istanbul clubs, particularly Galatasaray, though a January exit is not expected.

The veteran has been an involved part of Crystal Palace’s Premier League campaign this term, featuring in 18 of the 21 matches they have played.

However, he is nearing the end of his current contract with the Eagles, which expires in the summer.

Palace do have an option to extend his stay by a further year, but are tipped as being unlikely to exercise that clause, with the player being keen to leave, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.

Turkish giants Besiktas made a late offer in the summer transfer window to snap Lerma up, but failed in their attempt.

It was then suggested in October that the Turkish club’s president, Serdal Adali, was set to meet Crystal Palace to put a deal in place.

However, they are not the only Turkish club showing particular keenness on the 31-year-old.

Club Years Atletico Huila 2013-2016 Levante (loan) 2015-2016 Levante 2016-2018 Bournemouth 2018-2023 Crystal Palace 2023- Jefferson Lerma’s career history

It is suggested that there are lines of communication open with Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Lerma could be on his way through the Selhurst Park door before the end of the January window, but that is not the most likely outcome.

Losing Lerma would reduce Oliver Glasner’s options for the second half of the campaign and that is something Crystal Palace are likely to oppose.

It could well be that the Colombian instead departs at the end of his contract in the summer.

Lerma is not the only Crystal Palace star being linked with an exit, with Borna Sosa attracting interest.

Sosa is not thinking of leaving Selhurst Park at the moment, but he has had only limited playing time.

Palace are currently on a poor run of form, not having won since early December.