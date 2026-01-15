Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has been ‘put forward’ as an option to AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare, who is assessing whether to make a move for him.

The 2024 signing from Aston Villa has regularly been given game time by Toffees boss David Moyes, being helped recently by Idrissa Gueye being away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has also helped set up three goals, with Moyes praising him for his improvement, but insisting there is still a need for Iroegbunam to find consistency in his game.

Former Everton manager Sean Dyche was also an admirer of what Iroegbunam can do on the pitch and explained that he felt the Toffees managing to land him from Aston Villa had gone under the radar somewhat.

When everyone is fit and available at Everton though, Iroegbunam will have a fight on his hands to nail down a spot in Moyes’ midfield.

His progress has not gone unnoticed however and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Iroegbunam has been ‘put forward’ as an option to AC Milan sporting director Tare.

Now Tare is ‘calmly evaluating him’ as he decides whether the Rossoneri should make a move to bring him in from Everton.

AC Milan have been no strangers to doing business with English clubs in recent years and have two English players on the books at the moment in the shape of Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

They also signed striker Niclas Fullkrug on loan from West Ham United earlier this month.

Whether Iroegbunam would be tempted by the idea of playing his football for AC Milan remains to be seen, as well as how willing Moyes would be to play ball with any bid.

He still has a contract with Everton running until the summer of 2027 and would warrant a significant transfer fee.

The departure of Iroegbunam would leave the Toffees short of options in the midfield, where they would then need reinforcements.

That could scupper Moyes’ hope to send Harrison Armstrong back to Preston North End on loan.