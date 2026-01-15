Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has hailed Norwich City’s Jovon Makama as one of the signings of the season and feels he has been sensational.

At the beginning of August, Makama was unveiled as Norwich’s new signing from Lincoln City on a three-year deal for £1.2m, a record fee for the League One side to receive.

The forward has hit the ground running for the Canaries, netting 12 goals in 26 appearances this season, despite the side’s struggles in the Championship.

Most recently, Makama stole the show with a hat-trick against Walsall in Norwich’s FA Cup clash on Sunday at Carrow Road, propelling the Canaries to a dominant 5-1 victory.

At the start of the season, Norwich struggled for stability under Liam Manning, winning just twice, before Philippe Clement took over in November.

The 51-year-old has since steadied the side, cautioning that the rebuilding process will require time, while already securing double the number of victories achieved under the previous manager, totalling four wins.

Overall, the Carrow Road side have not been effective in front of goal, managing just 28 strikes in 26 matches and ranking 18th in the league for goals per game, with Parkin calling on the Canaries to strengthen their attack during the transfer window.

Game Competition Wrexham (A) Championship West Brom (A) Championship Coventry City (H) Championship Norwich City’s next three games

However, amid Norwich’s attacking struggles, Makama has proven he can deliver when it matters, following a former Championship player’s warning that Clement must identify his best eleven.

Parkin praised Makama for his rapid development and impact, describing him as one of the standout signings of the season and calling his performances sensational.

He pointed to the forward’s hat-trick against Walsall as evidence of his form and suggested it could lead to opportunities for him to feature more centrally, despite having also been used in a wider role.

The former striker added that the 21-year-old’s goal threat makes him confident of chances being created, while expressing his view that weekend opponents Wrexham are unlikely to be beaten by the Canaries at present.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Prediction Show (20:55): “Ever improving, Makama has been one of the signings of the season – we can say that now, can’t we?

“Hat-trick against Walsall, he’s been sensational.

“That might give him an opportunity to play down the middle at times, I know he played wide in the FA Cup.

“So I see goals here, but I don’t see Wrexham getting beat at the moment.”

Having secured 15 points from their last ten matches, Norwich have shown signs of revival under Clement.

The Canaries remain in the relegation zone, sitting 22nd in the Championship, just one point short of safety behind Portsmouth in 21st..

They travel to the Racecourse Ground to face Wrexham on Saturday, with hopes that their league top scorer can keep his goalscoring form and help steer them toward results that move them closer to safety.