George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is now definitively on his way to sign for Italian outfit Fiorentina.

La Viola have been holding talks with Leeds to sign Harrison on loan and though they did look on course to do so, they hit a sticking point in the discussions.

The issue centered around Harrison’s salary and until it was resolved, the winger could not move to the Serie A side.

Now Fiorentina and Leeds do have a final agreement in place and, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, ‘it’s done’ and Harrison will join La Viola.

Fiorentina have had a disastrous campaign in Serie A so far and have only recently risen off the bottom of the table.

They have former Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici now at the club and he has been working hard to deliver quality reinforcements.

Winger Manor Solomon, who was on loan at Leeds in the Championship last term, completed a loan move to Fiorentina earlier this month.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Now Harrison will link up with him and try to hit the ground running in Serie A; he is due to arrive in Florence on Friday to complete the formalities of the switch.

It is unclear if the loan agreement will contain any option for Fiorentina to sign Harrison on a permanent basis, but if not and he impresses then the Italians may wish to sit around the table with Leeds in the summer.

Harrison struggled to earn regular game time under Daniel Farke at Leeds this season, with a number of options, such as Noah Okafor, ahead of him in the pecking order.

Leeds have also just made an attacking addition in the shape of Facundo Buonanotte, who has arrived at Elland Road on loan from Brighton.

The Whites chased Buonanotte in the summer and thought they had their man, only for him to complete a loan move to Chelsea instead.

His arrival would have further reduced Harrison’s game time, while Leeds offloading the winger from their books on loan also makes room to pay Buonanotte’s salary.