Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Liverpool are ‘not offering any discounts’ to Juventus on Federico Chiesa, but a deal could still be ‘unlocked’ by the end of the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Anfield outfit are currently a whopping 14 points below table toppers Arsenal, as they are having a wobbly season following their title-winning last campaign.

Liverpool’s hierarchy gave Arne Slot a massive budget back in the summer transfer window, but the Dutch manager is trying to manage and stabilise his much changed group.

They have not done anything in the winter window so far, but could see one of their attackers leave the club in the coming days.

Italian winger Chiesa was brought in 2024 from Serie A giants Juventus on a long-term deal, with Liverpool agreeing to some add-ons.

After his injury-hit first season at the Reds, Chiesa has failed to convince Slot to give him game time this season, even though he has been available throughout.

Last summer, Chiesa was not allowed to leave the club despite genuine interest from Serie A, but he has clocked fewer than 300 minutes combined in the league and in the Champions League.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

It was suggested recently that he is increasingly edging towards an Anfield exit, with his former club, Juventus, pushing to bring him back.

According to Italian journalist Giorgio Musso, Liverpool are demanding €15m for Chiesa, and they are firm on their asking price, as no discounts will be given to the Old Lady.

Chiesa has given his green light to go back to Juventus and is ready to accept a pay cut as he is aiming to play in the upcoming World Cup.

And it has been suggested that a deal could ‘unlock’ at the end of the current window, with the Old Lady looking to find the right deal.

One former Juventus midfielder, though, has warned his former club that signing Chiesa may not be the right thing to do.

Chiesa will be hoping to make a journey back to the Serie A club, where he played 131 games and contributed to 60 goals directly.