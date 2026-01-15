Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has questioned whether a switch to MLS would provide any progression for Norwich City striker Josh Sargent.

Sargent joined Norwich from Werder Bremen in the summer of 2021 on a four-year deal and remained with the Canaries after their relegation from the Premier League, making 147 appearances and scoring 53 goals.

This season, he has started 23 matches in the Championship, contributing seven goals and three assists.

MLS side Toronto FC, are interested in signing the 25-year-old, are said to have prepared a bid of around £13.5m for the United States international.

Amid mounting speculation over a move to Toronto, Philippe Clement revealed that the forward declined to feature in their FA Cup tie against Walsall on Sunday.

The Belgian boss, however, warned that the decision would have consequences, stressing that the club have made it clear to Sargent and his representatives that he will not be allowed to leave during the current transfer window.

Parkin weighed in on the situation, saying he is generally impressed by the professionalism of American players who move to the Premier League or Championship, noting that they usually bring a strong work ethic.

Person Position Robin Fraser Head coach Steven Beitashour Assistant Neil Emblen Assistant Wolde Harris Assistant Simon Eaddy Goalkeeping coach Toronto FC coaching staff

He admitted he is surprised by the developments surrounding Sargent, as he sees him as a good professional.

The former attacker hinted that outside influences may have shaped the situation and is clear that the MLS would not represent any step forward in the striker’s career.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Prediction Show (20:02): “I think all the guys that come over from America to the Premier League and Championship are really good professionals in the main.

“They seem to have that really good work ethic.

“So I was a bit surprised.

“He strikes me as a good professional.

“Maybe it is some bad guidance from his camp.

“I don’t see it as a step up going back to MLS if that is indeed his destination.”

The 44-year-old assessed the player as being well suited to the Championship and on the lower end of Premier League quality, while suggesting that a return to the top flight could still be viable and that he would be capable of contributing effectively if given the opportunity.

Parkin dubbed Sargent the best striker in the Championship last term.

“He’s a top Championship, bottom Premier League player.

“I think if he could get back up to the top flight, he’d probably do a job for someone.”

In the summer, Sargent drew attention from several top-flight clubs, including Premier League sides Leeds United and Burnley, as well as Italian Serie A outfit Udinese, all keen on securing the forward.

A move to Wolfsburg was on the brink of being finalised, but it collapsed at the last minute after the forward decided against a switch to the Bundesliga.

Following his recent actions, Norwich are confronted with a difficult decision regarding their talisman, leaving uncertainty over Sargent’s immediate future.