Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Turkish giants Besiktas have ‘made a new official offer’ to Wolves to land their centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou.

Agbadou was signed by Wolves only a year ago, from French club Reims for a fee of £16.6m.

After signing in January, Agbadou played a role in Wolves’ resurgence in the latter half of last season, as the Old Gold managed to avoid the drop from the Premier League.

Agbadou’s form has suffered with the rest of the team this season and the Ivorian was sent off in manager Vitor Pereira’s last game, before the Portuguese was given his marching orders after going ten games without a win.

Having been called up to the Ivory Coast national team for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Agbadou has seen his side experience a mini resurgence, Wolves unbeaten in three while also picking up their first win for the season.

But Wolves are by no means safe, and rooted to the table, the Old Gold will look to do what’s best for the club in the long term.

It was suggested in December that Wolves had made available a host of players for sale, with a €20m price slapped on Agbadou, as they prepared to navigate next season in the Championship.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

Though manager Rob Edwards played down fears of a fire sale in December, rumours linking Wolves players with moves away have refused to down.

Agbadou especially, has been consistent a subject of speculation, with Besiktas a constant accompaniment in the rumours.

Besiktas were initially said to want to structure the deal as an initial loan with an option to buy.

Since it became apparent that Wolves were seeking a purchase obligation and wanted to recoup a greater part of their outlay, Besiktas have been upping their offer steadily, while also holding an interest in Jhon Arias.

It has now emerged that Besiktas have made ‘a new official offer’ of €14m plus bonuses, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

It remains to be seen if Wolves accept the offer, given that the fee is still less than they paid last year.

How Edwards views the situation is also unclear, as Wolves could potentially have an outside chance of survival if they can go on a quick winning run.

His efforts to that end will begin on Sunday, when Newcastle United arrive at Molineux.