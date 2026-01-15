George Wood/Getty Images

Youssef En-Nesyri has ‘not yet been convinced’ about moving to Everton, despite Fenerbahce now accepting the Toffees’ proposal.

Everton boss David Moyes is keen to add extra firepower to the ranks at the Hill Dickinson this month amid continuing concerns about how lethal his side are in front of goal.

Thierno Barry was brought in from Villarreal last summer, but the jury remains out on the striker and Richard Keys all but wrote him off towards the end of November, insisting there is a reason he has had so many clubs.

Now Moyes has set his sights on capturing En-Nesyri on loan from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who are willing to play ball.

According to Turkish broadcaster Sports Digitale, Fenerbahce have ‘accepted’ a loan proposal from Everton, which will the Toffees pick up all the striker’s salary.

Everton would pick up a salary bill of €4.5m for the six months of the loan, which suits the Yellow Canaries.

However, En-Nesyri ‘has not yet been convinced’ about making the switch to Everton this month.

Striker Nationality Beto Guinea-Bissau Thierno Barry France Everton’s striker options

The Premier League club still look to have work to do when it comes to selling the Moroccan hitman on a move to Merseyside.

He has had interest from several clubs in England over several years, but has not yet taken the jump to the Premier League.

It has been suggested that En-Nesyri, who Nottingham Forest have also shown interest in this month, is reluctant to move to a cold country such as England.

The striker prefers to live and play in a warmer climate.

Whether Moyes can change his thinking and tempt him to England remains to be seen, but Everton have taken a key step forward with the agreement with Fenerbahce.

En-Nesyri, 28, has clocked 77 appearances for Fenerbahce so far, finding the back of the net on 38 occasions.

His deal in Turkey still has another three and a half years, until the summer of 2029, left to run.