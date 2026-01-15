George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland are ‘demanding’ that Standard Liege cover all of Arthur Masuaku’s wages for the duration of any loan to the Belgian club.

The veteran full-back, who has found his chances limited at the Stadium of Light since arriving last summer, is being linked with a move away in the ongoing transfer window.

The player, on his part, is open to the idea of leaving, with Standard Liege emerging as his most likely destination.

Standard Liege want to sign Masuaku on loan until the end of the season, with no clarity yet about any option-to-buy clause.

The Belgian side have been holding talks aimed at getting an agreement over the line, but they are finding it complicated.

Sunderland are ‘demanding’ that Standard Liege cover all of Masuaku’s salary during any loan and that is making talks between the two clubs tough.

It is unclear how much the left-back earns at the Stadium of Light, but Standard Liege appear not to want to shoulder the full burden of it.

League For Ligue 1 Valenciennes Greek Super League Olympiacos Premier League West Ham, Sunderland Turkish Super Lig Besiktas Leagues Arthur Masuaku has played in

Masuaku has been unhappy with his lack of game time at Sunderland for several months.

Back in November, Masuaku started to draw interest from Turkey as well, with his former club Besiktas emerging as a potential destination.

It was suggested that the defender would be prepared to return to Bestikas if an agreement could be reached.

Sunderland only managed to snap up Masuaku from Besiktas in the summer of 2025 following their promotion from the Championship.

His second stint in England could, therefore, be a short one if a deal is eventually struck with Standard Liege.

He has previously spent time in England with West Ham United, from 2016 to 2023.

After joining the Hammers in 2016, Masuaku had said that he could not wait to play with French star Dimitri Payet.

The veteran still has a year-and-a-half to run on his contract with Sunderland.