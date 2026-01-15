George Wood/Getty Images

Wolfsburg have not yet reached an agreement to sign Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell, amid Leeds United holding a sell-on clause in the player.

The 23-year-old defender left Leeds in the summer of 2024 after failing to get into manager Daniel Farke’s plans, despite an impressive spell with Millwall, which saw him earn praise from team-mate Danny McNamara.

Cresswell indicated upon his Leeds exit that he had not felt like the Yorkshire club wanted him, a feeling he had found in France at Toulouse.

A product of Leeds’ youth set-up, the Whites successfully negotiated a sell-on clause when they let him leave for Toulouse.

Leeds will earn 15 per cent of the profit that Toulouse make on selling a player they signed for £3.8m.

After an impressive campaign last term, Cresswell has followed it up and has played in each of the 17 games Toulouse have played so far in the league.

His performances have now put him firmly on Wolfsburg’s radar and they are trying to do a deal to take him to the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg have put in an official offer for Cresswell, who Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring.

Centre-back option Jaka Bijol Joe Rodon Pascal Struijk Ethan Ampadu Sebastiaan Bornauw Leeds United’s centre-back options

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, there is no agreement between the two clubs on the fee for Cresswell yet.

If Wolfsburg do strike a deal for Cresswell then that will see Leeds get a cash injection due to the presence of the sell-on clause.

Leeds could put that money into Farke’s transfer kitty to make signings to bolster the squad.

The Whites have just snapped up Brighton attacker Facundo Buonanotte on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Farke may want to do further business and that too in the shape of permanent additions, meaning cash from a Cresswell move could well help.

Cresswell’s contract at the French club runs until the summer of 2028 and does not have a release clause.