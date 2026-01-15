Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Celta Vigo are still fully focused on bringing in Wolves attacker Fer Lopez, but the Old Gold are ‘thinking more than expected’ about what to do with him.

The Premier League strugglers lost key players in the summer transfer window, and also recruited, but their recruitment was questioned, and one former Premier League star insisted that Wolves just do not have enough quality in depth.

And Wolves’ terrible season so far has not helped with those claims, as the Old Gold are currently sitting 20th in the league table and preparing for relegation.

Wolves are a whopping 14 points from safety, even though they have been unbeaten since the turn of the new year.

A host of their players have been linked with looking to jump ship this month and clubs around Europe have shown interest in some of them.

Defender Emmanuel Agbadou has genuine interest from Turkish club Besiktas, who have just put in a substantial offer to take him to Istanbul.

Midfielder Marshall Munetsi is also on his way out of Molineux, as Paris FC are set to secure the Zimbabwe star on loan until the end of the season.

Club Years Celta Vigo 2022-2025 Wolves 2025- Fer Lopez’s career history

Lopez joined Wolves in the summer window on a deal worth £19m, but has not featured a lot for the struggling Old Gold.

It was suggested last month that the Spanish attacker’s former club, Celta Vigo were exploring the opportunities to bring the player back.

That deal still has not gone through and according to Spanish journalist Oscar Mendez, Wolves are ‘thinking more than expected about what to do’ with Lopez.

However, the La Liga club are still very much focused on bringing back the Spain Under-21 international over other options.

Lopez has played only 230 minutes of Premier League football this term, but he caught winger Jack Grealish’s eye early in the campaign, winning praise which delighted him.

Celta Vigo will now keep a close eye on Wolves and what decision they eventually take on Lopez.