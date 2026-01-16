Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Djurgardens attacker August Priske has refused to be drawn into answering questions about his future, amid Birmingham City putting in a big push to take him to St Andrew’s.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Blues as they look to add to their firepower for the business end of the season.

Priske is fully expected to move on from Djurgardens this month and earlier this week Birmingham were claimed to be in the driving seat on the deal, with terms largely already agreed with the attacker.

He showed great goalscoring form last year for Djurgardens in the Swedish league, scoring 18 goals in 27 matches and also played European football for them in the Conference League.

Lille and Besiktas have shown interest, however Birmingham have looked to have the edge.

The picture could well have been complicated though by the entry into the race of one side from Serie A and another from the Championship.

Priske was missing from Djurgardens training on Friday, but did not want to be drawn into answering questions on a possible move to St Andrew’s this month.

“I’m not going to say anything. No comment”, Priske told Swedish outlet Fotbolldirekt.

League Country Eerste Divisie Netherlands Allsvenskan Sweden Danish Superliga Denmark Leagues August Priske has played in

“[Press officer] Olle [Arnell] told me not do any media today, so no, I won’t say anything.”

With Priske absent from training though, he was asked whether that was because he had an injury or whether he was not allowed to risk picking up one before a possible move.

“I don’t know….a bit 50/50”, Priske replied.

Birmingham will hope they can hold off competition for Priske and push the deal over the line in the coming days.

Blues boss Chris Davies was clear in late December that he needs to add to his attacking options in this month’s window.

He has already seen one striker go through the door, with Lyndon Dykes departing to Championship rivals Charlton Athletic, reducing his options.

Birmingham are also keen on Alaves attacker Carlos Vicente, but face a battle to convince the Spanish side to sell.