Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Birmingham City are now facing competition for Djurgardens striker August Priske as another Championship club and a Serie A side ‘are also in the picture’.

Blues’ hierarchy have made it clear they are committed to their ambition of reaching the Premier League, showing no hesitation in backing Chris Davies with investment the transfer window.

Earlier this month, they strengthened their defence with the signing of Philadelphia Union full-back Kai Wagner and are edging closer to finalising the deal for Girona’s Jhon Solis to add depth to their midfield.

Birmingham have been in the driving seat to secure 21-year-old attacker Priske, with a deal seeming some way down the line, but Blues have not seen off competition yet.

According to Danish outlet Bold, a Serie A club has emerged as a contender for Priske’s signature, with another Championship side also showing interest.

Both clubs are ‘also in the picture’ when it comes to the race to sign Priske, who has also had interest from French top flight side Lille and Turkish giants Besiktas.

However, the interest from Italy and a side in the Championship has added a new twist to the race for the young Dane.

Striker Age Jay Stansfield 23 Marvin Ducksch 31 Kyogo Furuhashi 30 Birmingham City’s striker options

Priske had an impressive campaign last year with Djurgardens, scoring 18 Allsvenskan goals to finish as joint league top scorer alongside GAIS’ Ibrahim Diabate, while also adding two assists to help the club secure fifth place in the Allsvenskan.

The fee Birmingham would potentially be paying for Priske has not been revealed, but the club will be hoping that interest from rival sides is limited and that no other suitors can derail the deal.

Much may come down to what Priske wants to do, whether he is set on moving to Birmingham or tempted by the idea of heading elsewhere.

Priske’s former club, FC Midtjylland, have a large sell-on clause that they will be due when he does leave Djurgardens.

Sitting 14th in the Championship and seven points adrift of the top six, with away form continuing to be a major concern, it remains to be seen whether Blues can get the young striker to St Andrew’s and whether he can ignite their push for a playoff spot.