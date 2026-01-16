Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Rangers have now completed the signing of Andreas Skov Olsen on loan from Wolfsburg and have an option to buy set at €10m, while the German side have inserted ‘bonuses and resale percentages’.

The Gers made a firm move for Skov Olsen over the course of last weekend as they tried to bring the Danish winger to Ibrox.

Rangers first started to chase Skov Olsen in 2021, when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was at the helm and the winger was playing in Italy for Bologna.

Having struggled to make an impact at Wolfsburg, who he signed for last summer from Club Brugge, Skov Olsen has now headed to Scotland and Rangers.

He has now passed his medical and put pen to paper to the loan agreement, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

The deal contains an option to buy that Rangers can trigger and if they do then they will need to pay €10m to Wolfsburg to keep Skov Olsen.

Wolfsburg have also included a number of add-ons and sell-on percentages, which would also become active if Rangers sign the winger permanently.

Skov Olsen will be keen to make an impact at Ibrox and get his career back up and running.

It is unclear if Rangers are paying a loan fee to Wolfsburg, with the Bundesliga side having been demanding a sum.

Skov Olsen was a highly rated talent earlier in his career and when on the books at Danish club Nordsjaelland, it was suggested no fewer than 20 sides wanted him.

The winger joins a Rangers side sitting in third spot in the Scottish Premiership table, six points off league leaders Hearts.

Rangers are the fifth club in his career, following Nordsjaelland, Bologna, Club Brugge and Wolfsburg.

The Gers’ next league clash comes at home to Dundee and it remains to be seen if Skov Olsen is handed his Scottish Premiership debut against the Dee at Ibrox.