Birmingham City have contacted La Liga club Alaves for attacker Carlos Vicente, but the Spanish side ‘do not want to let him go’.

Blues continue to be super active in the winter transfer window; they have already brought in left-back Kai Wagner from the MLS and are spinning several more plates.

Girona’s midfield star Jhon Solis is closing in on completing a move to Birmingham, who are expected to seal his arrival soon.

They are also keen on adding players to their attack to bolster the frontline, as Djurgardens striker August Priske is someone Birmingham have been chasing.

However, now they are facing competition from an unknown Championship and Serie A club for the Danish striker.

Birmingham have set their eyes on strengthening the wide attacking areas, and have set their sights again on the Spanish top-flight.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Blues have made contact with La Liga outfit Alaves for their Spanish winger Vicente.

Game Competition Swansea City (A) Championship Sheffield Wednesday (A) Championship Stoke City (H) Championship Birmingham City’s next three games

Despite Birmingham’s interest in the right-winger, though, El Glorioso do not want to lose their key attacker in the middle of the season and they ‘do not want to let him go’.

The Zaragoza-born Spaniard started his career with lower-league Spanish sides, impressing at Calahorra and Racing Ferrol.

In the winter window of 2024, Alaves paid around only €600,000 for Vicente, tying him on a deal until the summer of 2027.

The 26-year-old has been impressive at Estadio Mendizorroza and he has scored 16 goals and provided 13 assists in 80 games for El Glorioso.

In this ongoing season, he has contributed to 12 goals directly in 23 all competition games from the right flank and Blues are impressed with his numbers.

Whether Blues will go in with an offer for Vicente to change El Glorioso’s mind about the winger remains to be seen.

However, they likely need to see soon whether Alaves can be convinced in the event they need to switch their focus to an alternative target.