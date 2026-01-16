Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Annan Athletic

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers manager Danny Rohl has picked his starting lineup to welcome Annan Athletic to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup this evening.

The Scottish Cup saw former Gers boss Philippe Clement suffer irreversible damage to his reign last term, when Rangers were knocked out by minnows Queen’s Park at Ibrox.

Rohl will need no reminding just how important it is for Rangers to progress smoothly through to the next round of the Scottish Cup and he is clear the Gers are ready.

Annan Athletic arrive sitting third from bottom in Scotland’s League Two, having won just five of their 18 league matches so far this term.

They did however win their last away outing, beating East Kilbride, second in the table, 3-1, in a sign they can potentially spring surprises.

Rangers met Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup as recently as 2022 and ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Rohl would take a similar result tonight as he looks to keep the feel-good factor and momentum going at Ibrox.

Rangers have won their last five games leading into tonight’s fixture, leading Rohl to stress everyone is hungry for wins, and have the Europa League on the agenda next week, when Ludogorets arrive in Scotland.

They have also just bolstered their ranks with the loan capture of Danish winger Andreas Skov Olsen from Wolfsburg.

Liam Kelly is in goal in the Rangers vs Annan Athletic lineup tonight, while in defence, Rohl picks Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, Clinton Nsiala and Jayden Meghoma as a four.

In the engine room, the Rangers manager trusts in Joe Rothwell and Kieran Dowell, while Danilo, Djeidi Gassama and Findlay Curtis support Bojan Miovski.

If Rohl does want to give some players a rest at some point then he can look to his bench to change his Rangers lineup vs Annan Athletic and his options include Youssef Chermiti and Mikey Moore.

Rangers Lineup vs Annan Athletic

Kelly, Aarons, Djiga, Nsiala, Meghoma, Rothwell, Dowell, Danilo, Gassama, Curtis, Miovski

Substitutes: Wright, Souttar, Chukwuani, Diomande, Aasgaard, Lawson, Moore, Matondo, Chermiti