Josh Sargent ‘was hoping for more collaboration’ from Norwich City on a potential move to MLS side Toronto FC.

The American hitman is pushing hard to be allowed to join the MLS club and told Philippe Clement last weekend he did not feel in the right place to play for the Canaries.

Norwich are unhappy with the situation and Sargent has been training with the Under-21s, with the Championship club considering him to not be for sale and firm he will not be sold.

He will not feature for Norwich again this weekend as he continues to seek a move back to North America.

Sargent has been told by one former Championship striker that a move to the MLS would not be a step up in his career.

The striker though is clear in what he wants and was hoping that he would get more collaboration on the matter from Norwich.

American journalist Tom Bogert wrote on X: “Josh Sargent has been the subject of plenty of bids over the years. Hasn’t pushed when club has said no. Been a long-serving, performing first teamer.

“Sargent was hoping for more collaboration from Norwich on this. But it’s gotten ugly. Still a fluid situation.”

Norwich went into the January transfer window being urged to back Clement with attacking signings as he looks to drive the Canaries up the Championship table.

Losing Sargent would be a big blow for Norwich, but if the striker continues to refuse to play for the club then it is uncertain how the situation may develop.

Clement has been clear he views what Sargent has done as ‘unacceptable’ as he focuses on the players available to him.

He told a press conference: “Josh has been training with the Under-21s. What he did was not acceptable to anybody in the club.

“He knows and that is the situation now, so I don’t think there is much more to say about that now.

“So [I want] to focus on our games, our battle to come out of this relegation zone and focus on all the players available to get the best out of them.”

Norwich thrashed Walsall 5-1 in the FA Cup last time out and are due to visit Wrexham on Saturday as they look to return to winning ways in the league, following a 2-0 loss at Carrow Road to Stoke City.

Clement’s men still sit inside the Championship relegation zone.