Leeds United welcome Fulham to Elland Road for a Premier League clash which on paper could be tight.

The Whites’ seven-match unbeaten run ended with their loss to Newcastle United, as they threw away a 3-2 lead by conceding twice in injury time.

The loss highlighted both the strengths and weaknesses of Daniel Farke’s methods. While allowing the side to get into positions to gain points, it also spotlighted how exacting it requires his players to be, for it requires all to be switched on throughout the 90 minutes, week-in, week-out.

Brenden Aaronson handled the ball while rushing out to deal with a cross and tired legs meant that Aaronson was within the box when the incoming cross struck his outstretched hand. Newcastle dragged themselves back to level terms with the penalty, before further capitalising on the stroke of the full-time whistle with a sucker punch to leave Leeds shellshocked, and just like that the Whites had to make the return journey with nothing to show for their efforts.

Leeds might have been left cold after being denied a rare away win, but they can look forward to the comfort of warmer climes at Elland Road when they take on Fulham. With the FA Cup last weekend offering a chance to rest players, while there has been a full week to prepare, one former Leeds star feels that the lead up to the game has been perfect for the Whites.

A big positive too is Aaronson’s form, leading to the American being dubbed a ‘proper manager’s player’ by a former boss.

Opponents Fulham are undefeated in six games in the Premier League, interspersed by a EFL Cup quarter-final loss to Newcastle. It is the longest such run, outside of Liverpool and Manchester City, in the division.

The Cottagers have scored in each of their last ten Premier League games, only twice enjoying longer runs in the division in 2024 when the run lasted for 15 games, and in 2007, for eleven games. Fulham have opened the scoring in seven of those games, winning six and drawing one, while goalscoring form goes some way towards explaining their present form, with opponents being forced to respond.

Fulham have also earned nine points to goals scored, and dropped three to goals conceded, in the final ten minutes of Premier League games this season. It has left them a joint league-high six points better off, level with Brighton. Leeds will need the home support most when Fulham are at their lethal best.

Both clubs progressed through in the FA Cup, picking up 3-1 wins against their respective opponents in Championship sides, Derby County and Middlesbrough, in their third round fixtures. Farke and Marco Silva will be glad that their sides came away from those clashes relatively unscathed, with only Sebastiaan Bornauw picking up a minor issue.

Fulham boss Silva has insisted he is not surprised by how Leeds have picked up, as he saw early signs in the season, while also noting the change in Farke’s system. The Cottagers are without Kenny Tete, while it is unclear if Josh King will be available.

Sean Longstaff returned to action against Derby County after seven weeks out and will be a welcome addition in midfield for Farke, while Dan James is not far off returning to team training. Nigeria’s strong run in the Africa Cup of Nations means Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Calvin Bassey will be unavailable for a while longer for Silva.

Predicted Lineups

Key Men

Leeds United

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has netted eight goals in nine matches and his next goal will see him reach double figures in a top-flight campaign for only the third time after the 2020/21 and 2019/20 seasons. Calvert-Lewin has added motivation to do well against Fulham.

Anton Stach has initiated 23 open-play sequences that have resulted in a shot in the Premier League this season, with only Declan Rice with 24 having more. The German has also made 24 high turnovers this season, five of which have resulted in a shot, as only Nico Gonzalez and Joao Gomes have made more of the mistake. Stach will be pivotal in Leeds scoring through his passing or pressing.

Brenden Aaronson’s handball led to his earlier performance and two goals against Newcastle unravelling. Aaronson will want to focus on the positives, of which there have been plenty recently, and continue on his rich vein of form.

Fulham

Harry Wilson whipped in a sumptuous first-time cross with the outside of his boot to put the ball on a plate for Kevin to score against Middlesbrough, to go with his beautiful equaliser. Wilson’s winner against Chelsea took him to eleven Premier League goal involvements for this season, with seven goals and four assists, which is a personal best. Ten of those have come since the start of November, and only Erling Haaland with 12 and Igor Thiago with eleven have more in that time. Wilson is playing like a man-possessed and might prove to be instrumental in the result of this game.

Raul Jimenez looks to be back to his bullying and harrying best. Jimenez might prove to be a thorn in the side of Leeds’ defence and the home faithful.

Emile Smith-Rowe has become an able supporting act in Fulham’s attack. Smith-Rowe, like Wilson, has finally begun to fulfil his potential and that does not bode well for Leeds.

Match Prediction

Leeds have been reliant on results at home to counteract their ordinary away record. Pressure had resultantly been cranked up on the side and Farke, but the Whites have earned themselves some breathing room.

West Ham United trail by eight points and do not look like they are getting anywhere in a hurry. Consequentially every game which might have seemed like a must-win, will now be viewed through a more empathetic lens; performances can be appreciated, and a draw will feel like a point gained rather than two lost.

Silva will also be wary of putting too much pressure on his squad, with countless examples of leaner squads falling at the last hurdle in seasons past. Fulham will want to take it game-by-game and let their performance dictate their result.

Both sides will have mutual respect for each other and either side is likely to consider a draw a respectable result before kick-off. Unless one team has a dramatic fall-off on the day, the feeling will persist when the final whistle is blown.

