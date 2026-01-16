Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Liverpool target Marc Guehi is inching closer to a transfer, as Manchester City are preparing an initial offer for the Crystal Palace defender, with ‘an agreement in principle’ with the player.

Guehi was a target for Liverpool all summer, and at one point it looked like the deal would be completed after all despite a lacklustre pace to the negotiations.

Crystal Palace though did not manage to find a replacement on deadline day, and the deal was scuppered after manager Oliver Glasner threatened to quit.

Liverpool have appeared content to play the waiting game so far, despite Guehi being able to negotiate with foreign clubs from January, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The Reds might have also underestimated the risk of domestic clubs swooping in for Guehi with a bid during the winter window.

Manchester City have an injury crisis at the back, with Ruben Dias joining Josko Gvardiol on the injury table.

With two senior centre-backs out for at least a month, Pep Guardiola has shown that he is not afraid to explore the market for a replacement.

Season Position 2024–25 3rd 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st 2020–21 1st Manchester City’s last five league finishes

Guehi, given his stature as a player and his contract status, would obviously have figured high up on any list of transfer targets.

It has now emerged that Manchester City are in direct talks with Crystal Palace, and are preparing an initial £30m offer for Guehi, according to German journalist Patrick Berger.

Guehi is also said to have reached an agreement in principle regarding personal terms and thus the move can progress rapidly once a breakthrough is achieved between the clubs.

The official offer is expected to be tabled soon for Guehi, and at the quoted £30m, Crystal Palace will be pleased that they do not have too big a markdown from the summer fee negotiated with Liverpool.

Manchester City have also brought in Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, as Guardiola seeks to bridge the gap with leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool themselves are stretched at the back, with Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley out with long term injuries.

Losing out on Guehi would be a big blow for the Reds, because it not only strengthens a direct rival, but also because it would mean they will have to rejig their summer plans as Guehi was a long-term target.

It remains to be seen how quickly Manchester City can get a deal over the line and whether Liverpool make any attempt to rival them for Guehi now.