Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Clubs from Saudi Arabia and Qatar remain ‘very strong’ options for Everton target Youssef En-Nesyri, as ‘there is no club in Europe’ that can match his Fenerbahce salary.

The Moroccan has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, from when he was on the books at Spanish side Sevilla.

London club West Ham United have been long-time admirers of En-Nesyri, but when he did eventually leave Sevilla, in 2024, he headed for Turkey and Fenerbahce.

En-Nesyri spent eight years of his career in Spain, where he impressed at Leganes and Sevilla, playing 230 games in La Liga.

He could be on the move from Fenerbahce this month though and Everton have emerged as one of the top suitors for the Morocco international, with talks kicked off earlier this week.

Everton even reached a loan agreement with Fenerbahce for the striker, but he has not been convinced about a move to Merseyside yet.

It is unclear how much of En-Nesyri’s wages at Fenerbahce Everton have agreed to pick up, or whether there might even be a potential pay cut involved in the switch.

Club Years Atletico Malagueno 2016-2017 Malaga 2016-2018 Leganes 2018-2020 Sevilla 2020-2024 Fenerbahce 2024- Youssef En-Nesyri’s career history

The situation is unclear and, according to Turkish journalist Erdem Akbas, clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar remain ‘very strong’ options for the striker this month.

It is suggested that ‘no club in Europe can match’ the wages that En-Nesyri receives from Fenerbahce at the moment.

The 28-year-old’s current contract runs until the summer of 2029 and talks are continuing over an exit from Fenerbahce.

A host of top European clubs are keen on him, but his salary issues could see him prefer a move to the Middle East.

En-Nesyri has been a lethal presence at the Super Lig giants since moving to the club back in the summer of 2024; he will feel his 38 goals and eight assists in 77 games prove his quality.

Nottingham Forest have also shown interest in the striker this month, but it has been claimed En-Nesyri was not convinced about the City Ground and would rather play in a warm country.

Everton could also find that factor working against them.