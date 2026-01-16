Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are expected to make ‘further contact’ over a deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi ‘in the coming days’, despite the Nerazzurri sticking to their €35m asking price.

Sean Dyche has stabilised the ship since his appointment at Forest in late October, picking up five wins to build a relatively comfortable buffer between his side and the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest were eliminated from the FA Cup by Championship side Wrexham last week and Dyche will know that the advantage they hold over the bottom three can shrink very quickly.

The Tricky Trees will feel that the buffer can be at least partly attributed to West Ham United and Burnley’s struggles, rather then their own strength in form.

Consequentially they are looking to strengthen the squad in January, as they seek to achieve performances closer to those of last season.

Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been targeted by Nottingham Forest, but Everton appear to be leading the chase for the Moroccan at present.

Forest are also looking to add to their midfield ranks, where there continue to be question marks over Douglas Luiz’s situation, with Inter Milan’s Frattesi emerging as a key target.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Frattesi, linked with Newcastle United in the summer, is also liked by Juventus and Galatasaray.

Inter Milan have been firm throughout with their valuation of Frattesi and are demanding a fee of €35m for the midfielder.

Nottingham Forest have had contact with Frattesi’s entourage recently, according to Sky Italia, and ‘further contact’ is expected ‘in the coming days’.

Forest have not put in an official bid and with Inter Milan sticking to their €35m valuation of the player, it remains to be seen what level any offer would come in at.

The City Ground side are working towards an approach to Inter Milan.

Forest will want to get their transfers right, not only because the risk of relegation remains very real if one of West Ham United or Burnley get their act together, but also because they would prefer to be competing higher up the table next season, provided that they avoid the drop this season.