Youssef En-Nesyri is expected to ‘resolve the last reservations’ he has over moving to Everton within ‘the next few hours’, amid Juventus now looking at getting involved in the race.

The Merseyside outfit have had a decent first half of the season, as they are currently sitting 12th in the league table, only three points below sixth-positioned Newcastle United.

Everton’s backline has been solid so far, as they have conceded only 25 goals so far, but have not been able to score freely.

Summer signing Thierno Barry has scored only three league goals since his big-money move from Villarreal, but Toffees boss David Moyes has backed him.

The club hierarchy are looking to bring at least one attacker this month to the Hill Dickinson and they are hugely keen on Fenerbahce’s En-Nesyri.

Fenerbahce forward En-Nesyri has been the most prominent name on Everton’s list and they started negotiating for him properly earlier this week.

The Yellow Canaries have accepted Everton’s proposal for the Moroccan, but the striker is ‘not yet convinced’ to make a move to the Toffees.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, now En-Nesyri will ‘resolve the last reservations in the next few hours’.

There is though a possible issue for Everton beyond simply convincing the player as Italian giants Juventus are now pondering a move.

Juventus are ‘evaluating the situation’ as they want to bring in another attacker this month.

The Old Lady ideally want to offload an attacker first, but even if they fail to do so, they could well make a move for the Moroccan.

Juventus are also keen on Crystal Palace‘s Jean-Philippe Mateta, but he is expected to be out orf reach on a permanent deal now.

However, if Juventus get serious about the Fenerbahce man, it could become complicated for Everton, as the striker is reluctant about making a move to a cold country like England.

It remains to be seen if Everton will be able to take positive steps toward En-Nesyri in the coming hours and days, as the Moroccan seems increasingly set to have other options.