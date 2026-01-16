George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland have ‘no interest’ in Leicester City’s 21-year-old winger Abdul Fatawu, according to journalist Keith Downie.

Fatwau has been on Leicester’s books since the summer of 2023, having joined initially on loan from Sporting Lisbon and then permanently the following summer.

After missing a chunk of last season in the top-flight with a cruciate ligament injury, Fatawu has started to play regularly in the Championship this term.

His performances have caught attention, with former EFL star Adrian Clarke believing that Fatawu is among the top three players in the Championship and has the ability to win games on his own.

After making 12 goal contributions in 26 appearances during the first half of the season, Fatawu has emerged as a potential candidate for a move in the current transfer window.

Sunderland were linked with the former Sporting Lisbon man last summer, but were rated as unlikely to make a move for him.

He also popped up on Everton’s list of targets, however ended up staying put at the King Power Stadium, despite the Foxes’ Championship status.

Now, with the transfer window open again, Sunderland have again been credited with interest in signing Fatawu.

Club Years Steadfast 2019-2022 Dreams (loan) 2021-2022 Sporting Lisbon 2022-2024 Leicester City (loan) 2023-2024 Leicester City 2024- Abdul Fatawu’s career history

However, they have ‘no interest’ in signing the Leicester wide-man.

The Black Cats have just added a winger in the shape of Jocelin Ta Bi, who has headed to the Stadium of Light from Israeli outfit Maccabi Netanya.

With a move to Sunderland looking to be off the agenda for Fatawu, it remains to be seen if any other clubs will attempt to take him off Leicester’s hands this month.

He was dubbed ‘electric’ in terms of his pace by one former top flight star, who feels defenders have a hard time against the Leicester man.

Sunderland’s defenders have performed well in the Premier League this season, but the backline is an area Regis Le Bris is continuing to look towards for reinforcements.

Colombia international Jhon Lucumi remains a key target for Sunderland, however a move in the current transfer window is rated as unlikely for the Bologna man, who is expected to instead switch clubs in the summer.

There could be exits from the Stadium of Light also, with attacker Romaine Mundle drawing interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

Defender Arthur Masuaku is wanted by Belgian club Standard Liege, though Sunderland want the Pro League club to cover all of his salary, which is an issue that needs to be overcome.