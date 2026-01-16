Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Besiktas president Serdal Adali has admitted that the Black Eagles have sent an offer for Emmanuel Agbadou, stressing that the deal will go through when Wolves say yes to their bid.

The Ivorian centre-back started his career in Tunisia with Monastir, before having a spell with Eupen in Belgium for two years.

Agbadou then joined Ligue 1 club Reims back in 2022 and spent two and a half years in France, playing 80 times for the club.

Last winter, Wolves picked him up on a deal worth €20m, and ahead of this month’s window, Super Lig club Besiktas made him one of their priority targets.

And on Thursday, the Black Eagles finally sent an official offer worth €14m plus bonuses for the 28-year-old centre-back.

Now Besiktas supremo Adali has also confirmed that his club have sent an official bid to the Old Gold to secure the Ivorian defender’s services.

The Black Eagles president also revealed that the player is open to making a move to Turkey, stressing that he has ‘no problem’.

Besiktas and Agbadou are currently waiting for a response from Wolves, and Adali made it clear that the deal will be completed as soon as the Old Gold say yes to their offer.

“We have made an offer to his club for Agbadou and are waiting”, the 61-year-old said via Turkish broadcaster Sports Digitale.

“There is no problem with the player.

“The transfer will be completed the day his club say yes.”

The Ivorian has experienced a terrible season in the Premier League with Wolves, who are 20th, and are favourites to go down.

Agbadou is not the only player who is looking jump ship, as midfielder Marshall Munetsi has already left on loan for Paris FC.

Summer signing Fer Lopez is also looking to go back to his former club, Celta Vigo, and the Spanish club are waiting for Wolves to make a decision.

Agbadou and Besiktas will hope that Rob Edwards’ side will accept the offer soon in order that the formalities of the transfer can be completed.

It is unclear if Edwards will want to bring a replacement for the defender through the door.