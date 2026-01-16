Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes Patrick Bamford is Sheffield United‘s best striker option at the moment and as such thoroughly deserves his new contract at Bramall Lane.

After being released by Leeds United last summer, Bamford signed a short-term deal with Championship side Sheffield United in November, which was set to run until January.

In his first ten league appearances for the Blades, Bamford netted five goals and added another in his FA Cup outing against Mansfield on Sunday.

December proved particularly prolific for the striker, who found the back of the net four times in six matches, earning him the Championship Player of the Month award.

His impressive form did not go unnoticed, and on Sunday, Bamford was handed an eighteen-month contract extension as Sheffield United aim to benefit from his form under Wilder.

Clarke believes that Bamford’s contract extension is fully justified by his performances, describing him as sharp, effective, and consistently influential.

He pointed to the forward’s ability to score important goals and indicated that the 32-year-old is currently Sheffield United’s strongest option through the middle.

Club Nottingham Forest Chelsea MK Dons Derby County Middlesbrough Crystal Palace Norwich City Burnley Leeds United Sheffield United Clubs Patrick Bamford has played for

The 51-year-old also indicated that the 18-month agreement is a sensible, measured decision given Bamford’s injury record, while noting that the forward looks settled and comfortable under Wilder.

Clarke said on EFL All Access (12:44): “Yes, deserves it, first and foremost.

“He’s been very, very good.

“He looks sharp.

“He scored some key goals for them and I think he is their best centre-forward option at the moment.

“So yes, it’s great to tie him down.

“I think it’s the right length as well, with his injury record.

“You don’t want to go over the top with it, but I’m pleased for Sheffield United that he wants to stay because he’s obviously very at home under Chris Wilder.

“So yes, onwards and upwards for Bamford and the Blades, even though they have been wildly inconsistent, they can still salvage something from this campaign.”

The 32-year-old had interest from Wrexham last summer, but it was suggested his wage demands were a problem for the Welsh club.

Bamford is now just two goals behind Callum O’Hare, Sheffield United’s leading league scorer, and has quickly become a key figure in Wilder’s side.

He is showing he can still more than cut the mustard at Championship level and towards the end of last term a Leeds United legend dubbed him a ‘real weapon’ for the Whites if used correctly.