Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunderland target Jhon Lucumi ‘will most likely switch’ clubs only in the summer transfer window given his injury at Italian Serie A club Bologna.

The Black Cats have caught the eye in the Premier League under Regis Le Bris, who has them sitting tenth in the league table.

Sunderland have been defensively sound, as they have let in only 22 goals in 21 games, with a number of versatile defenders having been brought in.

Bologna’s star centre-back Lucumi was one of their key targets in the summer window and they even made him their priority.

However, the Serie A club did not let the Colombian go and they tried to extend his current deal, which runs until the summer of 2027.

Lucumi has not penned a fresh deal and continues to be firmly tracked by Sunderland as a future signing.

It has been suggested Sunderland are prepared to move for Lucumi in the ongoing transfer window, but his injury looks to have put paid to that.

Player Jonathan Rowe Remo Freuler Torbjorn Heggem Bologna players who have played in England

Despite Lucumi’s injury blow only being expected to keep him out for action for another few weeks, he ‘will most likely switch sides’ in the summer window, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Bologna have signed Eivind Helland from Brann to add to their defensive options, but that does not mean Lucumi is heading out of the exit door before the window closes.

The young Norwegian centre-back is not Lucumi’s replacement and the Colombian is expected to stay put at the Rossoblu for the rest of the campaign.

Bologna have been looking to extend his contract since last summer and he rejected a contract extension offer this month.

Vincenzo Italiano considers the Colombia international as a key player in his system and the Black Cats may need to wait until the end of the season to have a chance to bring him to the Stadium of Light.

Whether Sunderland are willing to still try to sign Lucumi this month, despite his injury, remains to be seen.