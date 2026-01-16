James Fearn/Getty Images

Paris FC sporting director Marco Neppe has expressed his delight in welcoming Wolves star Marshall Munetsi on loan, calling him an ‘ideal addition’ to the squad.

Munetsi was signed during the previous winter window on deadline day, as Wolves pushed through the transfer from Reims in a bid to avoid the drop.

Former boss Vitor Pereira played Muntesi regularly, but this season under Rob Edwards, Muntesi has been given the cold shoulder as Wolves find themselves in an even more precarious situation as compared to last season.

An agreement was subsequently reached with Paris FC that will see Munetsi return to France on loan, with Neppe citing the years the Zimbabwean spent with Reims as vital experience.

Declaring him an ‘ideal addition,’ Neppe stressed that the squad will stand immediately improved through the qualities, such as his positive attitude and personality in the dressing room, Munetsi brings with him.

Neppe told Paris FC’s official website: “We are delighted to welcome Marshall to Paris FC!

“He is a player with extensive Ligue 1 experience and many qualities both on and off the pitch.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

“Marshall is an ideal addition to our team.

“His personality, positive energy, and attitude will make us better.”

Despite Wolves boss Rob Edwards playing down fears of a fire sale this month, it has been suggested that a number of players could well depart Molineux.

Besiktas are interested in Jhon Arias and Emmanuel Agbadou, with the Turkish Super Lig club having put in an official offer for Agbadou with Wolves.

Joao Gomes is being looked at by Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Conor Gallagher, given the midfielder has secured a return to England with Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolves are also ‘thinking more than expected’ about what to do with Fer Lopez, as Celta Vigo remain intent on the capture of the Spanish attacker.

Munetsi will be pleased to sign for a club where it looks like his experience is valued and where he can get game time.

Wolves will be glad that they can save on Munetsi’s wages and retain transfer value on a player surplus to requirements, while still being able to revisit his long-term future at the end of the season.