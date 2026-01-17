Francois Nel/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes Cardiff City need players other than striker Yousef Salech to score goals for them in order to secure promotion to the Championship.

Following relegation to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship table, Cardiff City appointed Brian Barry-Murphy as manager at the start of the season.

The Irishman has led the Bluebirds to top of the League One table and they are on course to secure automatic promotion.

Cardiff City’s impressive form in the third-tier was expected by their former boss Omer Riza, who believes the squad were always capable of leading the League One standings.

Barry-Murphy, who previously coached Manchester City’s EDS squad, has gelled the team, bringing out the best in many players.

One such player is striker Salech, who has scored 12 goals in the third-tier so far and is leading the League One goalscoring charts.

The Dane has taken over most of the goalscoring burden for the Bluebirds as their next best scorer is Callum Robinson, with just five goals.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Given the Welsh club’s heavy reliance on Salech for goals, former EFL star Clarke believes Barry-Murphy will be expecting more goals from his other attacking players in the second half of the season.

In Clarke’s view, Cardiff City need different players to chip in with goals in order to secure promotion to the Championship.

“If you are Brian Barry-Murphy, you are looking to your wingers and your attacking midfielders and saying right ‘second half of the season, can we give Yousef Salech little bit more help, can we take the burden away from him’”, Clarke said on What The EFL (39:05).

“Because at times you think Salech really is the main man when it comes to getting the goals and they need others to chip in.”

Salech signed for the Bluebirds in January last year, when they were in the second-tier but his goalscoring exploits in League One this season, have made him ‘too good’ for the third-tier in one former striker’s view.

Barry-Murphy’s start at Cardiff was praised by Clarke in early September and the 47-year old’s tenure has only blossomed since then.

Cardiff may be tempted to add to their attacking options further before the window closes.