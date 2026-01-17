Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Thomas Frank has picked his Tottenham Hotspur lineup vs West Ham as he looks for his Spurs team to record what would be only their third league home win of the campaign this afternoon.

Remarkably, into mid-January, Frank has served up the fourth worst home record in the Premier League this season to the Spurs fans.

Given that, it is little surprise that a number of Tottenham supporters now have grave doubts about whether the Dane is the right man in charge.

One former top flight star believes the former Brentford boss is struggling with the size of Tottenham as a club.

Frank though has stressed to unhappy fans that Tottenham remain in a transition period.

The club are showing no signs of not being sure about Frank as they are backing him heavily in the transfer market this month.

Conor Gallagher has arrived on a deal from Atletico Madrid to strengthen the engine room, while Brazilian full-back Souza is expected to also join Spurs.

Despite the backing, Frank will be aware that he is on thin ice and losing against West Ham, a game he insists he knows all about the rivalry of, would be a huge blow.

In goal in Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur lineup vs West Ham today is Guglielmo Vicario, while lining up in front of the Italian are Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies.

Getting control of the engine room could well be key and Frank goes with Conor Gallagher and Archie Gray, while Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel support Randal Kolo Muani.

Frank may want to change his Tottenham Hotspur lineup vs West Ham at some point during the 90 minutes and his options off the bench to do so include Lucas Bergvall and Djed Spence.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs West Ham United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies, Gallagher, Gray, Simons, Odobert, Tel, Kolo Muani

Substitutes: Kinsky, Dragusin, Danso, Bissouma, Udogie, Bergvall, Solanke, Spence, Scarlett