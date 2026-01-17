Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Crystal Palace winger Romain Esse ‘could really be the business’ for Coventry City, former Championship hitman Sam Parkin feels.

Coventry City made a blistering start to the Championship season, winning ten of their first fifteen games to put themselves in a commanding position while teams with parachute payments floundered.

Frank Lampard’s side found great form in the second half of last season and have carried it over into this campaign.

They beat Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday to keep a six-point lead over second placed Middlesbrough and, more importantly, an eight-point lead over third placed Ipswich Town.

Coventry did have a blip in form, as Richard Keys had predicted in December, but the victory over the Foxes will settle nerves.

Coventry City were advised to beef up in certain areas of pitch in the winter window by one former EFL star and have done so by bringing in two attackers on loan.

The Championship leaders brought in Esse, on loan from Crystal Palace and Yang Min-Hyeok, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Game Competition Millwall (H) Championship Norwich City (A) Championship QPR (A) Championship Coventry City’s next three games

Esse, a Millwall youth product, signed for the Eagles in January last year but did not enjoy much playing time, featuring only four times for Oliver Glasner’s side in the Premier League this campaign.

The England Under-21 international has experience playing in the Championship for Millwall and will look to help his new club win the race for automatic promotion.

In former hitman Parkin’s view, Esse could be the one who could be the business for Lampard’s side when it comes to making an impact.

Parkin also believes Coventry will look to add a centre-forward to the mix, if their financial situation allows them to.

“What did they need and what did we anticipate them doing? Going and making a couple of signings”, Parkin said on What The EFL (25:10).

“They have done that already with Yang.

“Obviously, he was a little bit indifferent at Pompey in the early part of this season, but good at QPR, on loan from Spurs.

“And Esse is kind of one of those loan signings you look at and think he could really be the business for them.

“Maybe they will look again. I think maybe they will do a centre-forward as well, if the finances are there.”

Esse started in the win over Leicester and clocked 67 minutes before being replaced.

Next on the agenda he will hope to get the vote to start against his former club Millwall on Tuesday evening, before then Coventry tackle a tricky trip to a resurgent Norwich City side under Philippe Clement.