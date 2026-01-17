Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Steven Caulker has admitted he does not want to see the club sack Thomas Frank as manager.

A section of Spurs fans chanted ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ to Frank as Tottenham were turned over at home 2-1 by London rivals West Ham United.

The Hammers went to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday under real pressure and sitting inside the Premier League relegation zone.

Goals in either half, from Crysencio Summerville and Callum Wilson, handed West Ham the three points and meant a sixth home loss in eleven home games in the league for Spurs this term.

There are now big questions over whether Frank can keep his job, despite his protestations at the start of this month that Tottenham remain a team in transition.

Former Spurs star Caulker though does not want to see the club axe Frank and feels the issues lie elsewhere, even if he is not saying the Dane is blameless.

He stressed Tottenham have tried with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Ange Postecoglou – who was sacked despite delivering the Europa League – and thinks the players need to take some responsibility.

Job Denmark U16s Denmark U17s Denmark U19s Brondby Brentford Thomas Frank’s previous managerial jobs

Caulker said on talkSPORT (17th January, 17:15): “I don’t want to see Thomas Frank go.

“Is that the answer to Tottenham’s problems?

“Since [Mauricio] Pochettino we’ve seen Mourinho, we’ve seen Conte, we’ve seen Ange. Will the next manager do any different?

“I’m not saying Thomas Frank is not anywhere to be accountable, of course. He is the one who picks the team, he is the one who gives the motivational talk before and sends them out.

“However, as a player, a former player, I take responsibility. If I was on that pitch, at half time I would have gone in and spoke to the players, and myself by the way because I would have been one of them.

“But I would have spoke to the players. Sometimes it isn’t always the voice of the manager, it is the voice inside the dressing room.”

Frank will hope to shrug off the fan discontent and get Tottenham back on track in the Champions League on Tuesday night, when Borussia Dortmund are the visitors.

The Dane will have seen the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United sack their managers recently, though in response to Ruben Amorim being shown the door, he stressed he is ‘completely aligned’ with the Tottenham board.

With Tottenham 14th in the Premier League table and having lost nine games already, it remains to be seen for how much longer the board stay on the same page as the former Brentford manager.