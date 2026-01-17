Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘not letting’ Evann Guessand move and as such a possible swap deal for Tammy Abraham with Besiktas ‘has been taken off the table’.

Villa are looking to bring Abraham to the Premier League this month, but need to reach an agreement with Besiktas, where he is on loan from Roma with a conditional obligation to buy.

Roma are happy enough for Abraham to move to Aston Villa, however Besiktas are the club Villa will need to strike a deal with.

Not wanting to lose a key attacking option, Besiktas have been interested in Aston Villa letting Guessand head to Istanbul in a swap deal, to cover the loss of Abraham.

That though is now ‘off the table’, according to Turkish journalist Firat Gunayer because Aston Villa are ‘not letting’ the attacker go.

As such, talks have resumed over a cash deal for Abraham to move to England, with Besiktas seeking €20m from the Premier League club.

Villa may also yet face competition for Abraham as it has been suggested another, unnamed, Premier League side have joined the race for the striker.

Club Chelsea Bristol City Swansea City Aston Villa Roma AC Milan Besiktas Clubs Tammy Abraham has played for

Abraham, 28, has been playing his football away from England since moving to Roma in 2021.

West Ham put in a big push to bring him back in 2024, but ended up being beaten to his signature by AC Milan.

Abraham admitted that he was keen to move abroad after seeing Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku head away from the Premier League for a fresh adventure.

He has now played for three non-UK sides.

The striker was highly rated during his early years at Chelsea and the Blues even pulled out of a planned move for Alexander Isak to give him a chance to shine.

The onus is now on Aston Villa to thrash out terms for Abraham and boost Unai Emery’s attacking options for the second half of the campaign, with Villa still in the Premier League title race.