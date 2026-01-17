Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Fulham this afternoon as the two sides lock horns at Elland Road in the Premier League – match preview here.

Leeds saw their impressive unbeaten run in the league ended at Newcastle United, but bounced back with a 3-1 win at Derby County in the FA Cup.

A free week leading into the Fulham game is something one former Leeds star has said he is sure the Whites will benefit from.

Farke was able to give key men some rest in the FA Cup and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin especially lauded for his impact, the German will want to reap the benefits today.

The Leeds boss has urged his team to stay humble as despite their much improved form, they have not secured safety yet.

Farke has admitted winger Dan James is close to returning to team training following his injury, which is a boost for the Whites.

Fulham arrive at Leeds on a solid run of form, sitting ninth in the Premier League and increasingly looking upwards.

The Cottagers beat Leeds 1-0 in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season in what was a tight game in September.

The hosts have Karl Darlow in goal in their Leeds United lineup vs Fulham today, while at the back Farke picks Joe Rodon, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Pascal Struijk.

Leeds’ wing-backs today are Jayden Bogle and James Justin.

In midfield, Leeds go with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, while Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Anton Stach (adductor strain) and Jaka Bijol (hamstring) are not in the matchday squad.

If Farke needs to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Fulham then he has options from the bench and they include Lukas Nmecha and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Lineup vs Fulham

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Okafor, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Bornauw, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha