Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has emphasised the importance of staying grounded following the strong run of form in December, noting that the objective of securing Premier League survival has not yet been achieved, ahead of welcoming Fulham to Elland Road today – match preview here.

Following relegation from the Premier League in the 2022/23 season, Farke took charge at Elland Road and orchestrated a return to the top flight, leading the Whites to the Championship title in just his second season with an impressive 100 points.

The Elland Road outfit got off to a rocky start this term, finding themselves mired in the relegation zone by November, but a resurgence followed as they collected eleven points from nine matches, lifting them to a more comfortable 16th in the table.

Even more impressively, December saw Leeds go unbeaten, stifling the reigning champions Liverpool on two occasions, while also holding their own against top-half contenders Manchester United, Chelsea, and an in-form Brentford side.

Farke reflected on the club’s unbeaten run in the Premier League, emphasising the importance of supporting the team through both successes and challenges.

He highlighted the hard work undertaken to secure promotion and expressed the club’s ambition to establish themselves in the top flight for the long term.

The German tactician also highlighted the importance of continued effort and humility, noting that the team must keep striving and collecting points to achieve their goal of staying in the top flight.

Farke said at a press conference (6:51): “It’s always a great time to be a Leeds fan, even in the tough times, because sometimes you can’t choose, and you have to be with a club through thick and thin and in the good times and the bad times.

“But of course, we’ve worked so hard to be back in the top flight and also we have worked so hard to hopefully establish this club for good and not just for one good season.

“We want to establish us in the top flight and want to make sure that this plays in the long term, where it belongs, and it belongs to the Premier League.

“In the last two and a half decades, it was not that often the case, and for that, exciting times ahead, but there’s no reason not to stay humble.

“There’s no reason to lose the ground under our feet.

“We know we have to work pretty hard further on in order to achieve our goal to stay in this league, and for that, nothing is achieved yet.

“We have to win many more points.”

Leeds have been active in the transfer market, with Jack Harrison loaned out to Fiorentina.

Looking to bolster their squad, the Whites loaned in long term target Facundo Buonanotte, who they had chased last summer.

With an Elland Road legend praising the bench for stepping up, and another highlighting their recent sharpness and improved fitness, it appears the Elland Road unit are building momentum.

Farke will hope it can continue this afternoon against Fulham.