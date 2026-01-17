Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur for what is a key match for the Hammers in north London.

West Ham continue to struggle badly in the Premier League and many fans feel they are sleepwalking towards relegation.

Their troubles have been warmly welcomed by relegation rivals, with one former Leeds United boss explaining he hopes the ‘turmoil’ at West Ham continues.

West Ham were beaten 2-1 at home by Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League encounter and it had been thought that could spell the end of Nuno’s time as boss.

Having delivered two strikers to the Portuguese in the shape of Taty Castellanos and Pablo though, the Hammers are sticking by him.

Talisman Jarrod Bowen insists that the pair have settled in since their arrival at the club, but West Ham badly need them to make a real impact on the pitch in the Premier League.

Nuno continues to be without El Hadji Malick Diouf, who remains on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

There continues to be the issue of Lucas Paqueta hanging over West Ham as he is keen to leave and is wanted by Flamengo.

Alphonse Areola is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, while to keep things tight at the back, Nuno goes with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ollie Scarles.

Midfield sees West Ham deploy Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek, while Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen will support Pablo and Taty Castellanos.

Nuno may well need to try to influence the game with his changes and he has substitutes to switch up his West Ham lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur today that include Max Kilman and Igor.

West Ham United Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Scarles, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos

Substitutes: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Wilson, Rodriguez, Potts, Kante, Mayers