Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers star Liam Kelly has lauded Danny Rohl for his calm nature and insists that under the German, life at the Gers has become ‘drama free’.

Rohl was appointed in October following the sacking of Russell Martin, after discontent among the Rangers support grew during his short-lived spell at the start of the season.

The German has since steadied the ship, steering Rangers back into the Scottish Premiership title race, where they boast the same number of points as Celtic and are six points off league leaders Hearts.

Rangers are also alive in the Scottish Cup and Rohl could well be eyeing a domestic double, which many would view as sensational given the situation he inherited.

Kelly is a fan of the new boss and highlighted the calm and composed influence of the 36-year-old, pointing to a ‘drama free’ approach that has brought clarity and structure to Rangers’ play.

He explained how tactical organisation, even when trailing against rivals in high-pressure moments, has helped calm the players and raise performance levels at Ibrox.

The 29-year-old noted that the manager’s tactical work has lifted the mood within the squad, with improved results breeding confidence, leaving the group in a strong position as they look to carry their form through to the end of the season.

Rohl recently insisted his Rangers side are hungry for wins.

Goalkeeper Age Jack Butland 32 Liam Kelly 29 Kieran Wright 26 Rangers’ first team goalkeepers

Kelly said at a press conference (8:46): “Obviously, the way you see him is how we see him.

“He’s very calm. That’s why I said drama free.

“There’s not really any major drama. Even, for example, at half-time at Parkhead, it seems a bit of drama because Celtic are really on top of the game.

“He’s just like, calm down, we’re going to go into this shape, when the ball’s here we’re going to move here.

“Then, when you play well even tactically, but tactically a lot, he has sorted a lot of things out, which helps the mood because we’re winning games, because tactically we’re very good.

“So tactically we’ve sorted a lot out, which helps him amongst the group of boys.

“When you’re winning games, it breeds confidence and people become more free.

“They become able to play without any element of stress or any worry.

“Boys have stepped up, boys are playing really well week in, week out, and I think, obviously, since the manager came in, we’re really in a strong position in comparison to other teams in the league.

“So we ought to carry that over and hopefully, come the end of the season, we’re in a really strong position as well.”

Rohl has also made a positive impression on attacker Mikey Moore, who admitted early into the German’s reign he was enjoying working under him.

The Rangers boss has been backed by the club’s hierarchy during the window, with the arrivals of Tuur Rommens from Westerlo, Tochi Chukwuani from Sturm Graz and Andreas Skov Olsen from Wolfsburg.

Now the challenge for Rohl will be integrating the new signings into the side as quickly as possible, with Rangers needing results to maintain their title push.