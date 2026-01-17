George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon has praised Whites summer arrival Dominic Calvert-Lewin, insisting that he has made the team play better.

Leeds secured their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-1 comeback win against Championship side Derby County last weekend.

Boss Daniel Farke chose to rest his big hitters like Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson against the Rams, as predicted by one Leeds legend.

Farke recently led Leeds on a seven game unbeaten run in the league with his in-game substitutions bringing the desired attacking impact on games.

Leeds were keen to boost their attacking options in the summer and in Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, signed two players on free transfers.

Summer signing striker Calvert-Lewin has been the star for Leeds this season, scoring nine goals for Farke’s side in the Premier League so far.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined on a free transfer after leaving Everton, has been talked about for an international return as a result of this sparkling form, with one former Premier League star insisting he offers ‘something different’ than Three Lions captain Harry Kane.

Statistic Number Games 19 Goals 9 Assists 1 Shots 40 Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the PL this season

In the view of former Leeds star Kilgallon, Calvert-Lewin has positively affected the Whites’ playing style apart from his goals.

Kilgallon believes the Englishman’s threat gives wing-backs like Jayden Bogle, James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson the chance to whip the ball into the box first time.

“He has made Leeds United play so much better for me”, Kilgalon said on LUTV (16:00).

“He is a threat.

“His goals have been fantastic, but I think how he has improved the team how they play.

“I think he has helped out Justin, Bogle, Gudmundsson knowing that you get into good areas whip the ball into the box.

“You do not have to come back out and start again.”

Calvert-Lewin’s positive approach to life at Leeds has been lauded by one Whites legend, who feels he puts the team before himself.

His partnership with USA international Aaronson, who was dubbed as a proper manager’s player, has been crucial for Farke’s side in the bid to maintain their Premier League status.

Leeds will be looking for Calvert-Lewin to be on top form this afternoon when they host Fulham – match preview here – in the Premier League at Elland Road.