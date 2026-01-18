Julian Finney/Getty Images

Galatasaray remain ‘the most likely destination’ for Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, despite Aston Villa having enquired about his situation.

Villa are looking to back Unai Emery during the transfer window this month, with the club remaining in the Premier League title mix and hunting cup silverware.

There have been questions raised over the strength in depth at Villa Park and they have only grown following the exit of attacker Donyell Malen to Roma; Malen’s exit came from a desire to feature regularly as the central striker.

A knee injury to Boubacar Kamara has also sparked concern and Aston Villa are actively looking for a midfielder to come in.

Aston Villa ‘have enquired’ about Club Brugge midfielder Onyedika, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, but Galatasaray ‘remain the most likely destination’ for the player.

The Turkish giants have been working on a deal to land the Nigerian, who has been on the books at Club Brugge since 2022, and are significantly along the line with their efforts.

Aston Villa are also aiming to boost their attack with the capture of striker Tammy Abraham, who is on loan at Besiktas from Roma.

Midfielder Club Wilfred Ndidi Besiktas Frank Onyeka Brentford Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Lazio Muhammed Usman Ironi Tiberias Alex Iwobi Fulham Raphael Onyedika Club Brugge Ebenezer Akinsanmiro Pisa Tochukwi Nnadi Zulte Waregem Nigeria’s midfielders at the Africa Cup of Nations

With a conditional obligation to buy, it is Besiktas who are in control of Abraham’s future and Aston Villa have been trying to reach an agreement with the Turkish club.

Besiktas floated the idea of a swap deal involving Evann Guessand, but that has now been ‘taken off the table’ after Aston Villa rejected it.

Discussions are continuing as the Turkish Super Lig side seek a fee of €20m in order to let Abraham go.

There could yet be another potential complication for Aston Villa as another unnamed Premier League side are also keen on Abraham.

Onyedika meanwhile was chased by West Ham United and Everton in last summer’s transfer window, but ultimately remained at Club Brugge.

He was recently involved in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.